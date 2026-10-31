Al-Shabab's historic victory over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Roshn League wasn't confined to the pitch. The capital's club won a fierce battle off it too.

Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Ahli 6-1 yesterday, Friday, at the SHG Arena in Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Once the final whistle blew, Al-Shabab's official account on "X" went to town on their beaten rivals, firing off around 10 sarcastic tweets through the night.

It started during the match itself. The Al-Shabab account posted a picture of Al-Ahli fans leaving the stadium early, with the comment: "This time the withdrawal is early".

The "Lions" account was referring to the historic 6-1 win over "Al-Raqi" in 2008, in the quarter-final of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, when Al-Ahli's players feigned injury to end the match early.

Next came the result itself, paired with a jab at the fans. "Congratulations on the easiest victory, O Lions," the account wrote.

Back to 2008 they went again, posting a picture of an alleged novel titled "How the Fortress Was Demolished: Between Withdrawal and Flight", captioned "The end of the novel".

Then came the direct hit. Al-Ahli posted news of the final whistle without mentioning the score, so Al-Shabab replied with a picture of the result and the line: "Say it and don't be shy".

A doctored graphic followed, placing the Al-Shabab team at the top and Al-Ahli at the bottom, with the phrase: "Go up top and the distance becomes clear to you".

They even dressed up the match's goals as a video game, commenting: "Difficulty level: Al-Ahli".

Al-Shabab didn't stop there. They dismissed the Al-Ahli game as merely a warm-up for the clash against Abha, bottom of the Saudi table, scheduled for next Thursday in the thirteenth round of the Roshn League.

For the finale, the account borrowed a famous phrase from Al-Ahli fans, writing: "Only when Al-Shabab wins does the earth sleep happy".

Those six goals ran through every post after the match, whether for pictures, video clips of the celebrations, or even to push fans towards the club store for the shirt.