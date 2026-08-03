The domino effect hits Infantino: England the second federation to withdraw its support for the FIFA president

Gianni Infantino's crisis has deepened. The English Football Association have withdrawn their support for the FIFA president's re-election, a decision that comes on the back of the resounding failure of his latest project: the sale of stakes in the commercial rights of FIFA tournaments, chief among them the World Cup.

England are following the lead of Wales, the first national association to announce it was pulling its backing for Infantino. Other European associations are expected to join the move in the coming days.

Sharp criticism has rained down on Infantino in recent days after the collapse of his plan to sell a stake in FIFA's tournaments to private-sector investors. The scheme was officially abandoned following angry reactions from continental and national associations.

UEFA confirmed in an official statement that several countries, including England and Wales, had expressed their readiness to boycott future World Cup tournaments if the project was not withdrawn. That threat prompted FIFA to backtrack swiftly.

Observers suggest the fallout will leave a severe negative impact on Infantino's efforts to remain in his post, with the presidential elections scheduled for next year, 2027, drawing near.

British newspaper "The Times" revealed that the English FA will withdraw a previous letter of support it had sent to Infantino backing his continuation in office. The move reflects the scale of the decline in trust within the European football establishment.

Many see the English FA's decision as the beginning of a "domino effect", with other football bodies likely to follow Wales and England amid mounting calls in Europe to dismiss Infantino from his post.

Wales moved first to withdraw their support, followed by England. It is a clear sign of the erosion of the European base that had formed one of the most important pillars of Infantino's power since he took the presidency in 2016.

The future of the FIFA president now enters a phase of unprecedented uncertainty. His ambitious commercial plan has turned into a political crisis threatening his continuity at the helm of the largest football institution in the world.