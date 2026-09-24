The dispute continues: Real Madrid's channel responds again to Juanma Castaño after the "terrorism comparison"

Real Madrid TV have hit back at Juanma Castaño after his public apology for comparing the channel, in the newspaper ABC, to "Egin", the newspaper shut down in 1999 for its role in the financial and structural network of terrorist group ETA.

The comparison sparked controversy and prompted Real Madrid to issue a statement: "that our club believes that comparing Real Madrid's official media outlet to a newspaper whose history is linked to the world of the terrorist group ETA constitutes an extremely dangerous practice that crosses all boundaries".

Castaño duly apologised on his programme "El Partidazo": "It is an exaggeration. This comparison is unnecessary, and I apologise for comparing Real Madrid TV to the newspaper Egin. I apologise for that".

Yet the Cadena COPE journalist pressed on with his criticism of Real Madrid TV: "My opinion of Real Madrid TV is the same as expressed in the rest of the article, as it was yesterday, and it will remain so until they change their behaviour. Real Madrid TV lies, manipulates, points fingers of accusation, and harasses people".

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Presenter Álvaro de la Lama then addressed Castaño's remarks on the programme "Real Madrid Conecta".

"We should never cross the line of comparing Real Madrid TV to the newspaper Egin, given what this country has suffered in this context," he said. "I will not get into this matter, it is not worth it. Juanma Castaño apologises on his radio programme. Is this apology acceptable? Everyone is free to act as they see fit".

He went further: "My impression, and my personal opinion, is that he was keen to continue with it. How so? He calls us liars. He calls us manipulators... liars and manipulators in what? There are images that prove what we were arguing day after day, regarding the refereeing system".

De la Lama continued: "There is nothing personal about this matter, I say this because in Juanma Castaño's case it appears to be so. And I do consider it a personal matter, because no one will compare me to any terrorist group or any media outlet that defends or has defended a terrorist group. And now I am speaking to you, Álvaro de la Lama: no one will compare me to that. You apologise, but then... liars and manipulators. There are images that prove the opposite".