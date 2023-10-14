The difference between Cameroon and South Africa - Bafana Bafana coach Broos lunges into the PSL again

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has once again attacked the Premier Soccer League for ignoring his requests and not cooperating with him.

Broos was appointed Bafana coach in May 2021

He has been trying to meet PSL coaches without luck

The Belgian takes aim at the PSL again

WHAT HAPPENED? Broos has requested a meeting with PSL coaches but he has yet to get the audience of the top-flight league trainers.

The Belgian has previously complained the league is throwing spanners in his works as he seeks to have discussions with the league’s coaches.

He says he has made another request to have league action suspended going into the year to allow uninterrupted preparations for January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals and claims the league has ignored his calls.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “The players will have started in the beginning of August, and 80 percent of the Bafana players are playing in the top teams in South Africa, so that means they will play many games,” he explained.

“It should’ve been very good for those players to give them six, seven days off. PSL should’ve stopped on 23 [December], like I asked immediately after the end of last season.

“Within two days after the last game, the last game was finished and the next day we sent the letter, and asked them ‘please stop PSL on the 23’ and also the reason why so we can give the players off six, seven days.

“Did they read the letter? [Makes sarcastic noise] I don’t know, I don’t know. They ignored it. When I saw the program, the first thing I did was to see when it stopped and I saw 30 and 31 [December], and I said ‘Ok, why was I expecting something.’

“It doesn’t interest them, it doesn’t interest them [PSL]. They just don’t want to give you a good opportunity and a good environment to prepare the team.”

AND WHAT MORE? Broos explained the difference in his working relationship between the leagues in Cameroon and South Africa.

“To give you an example, I was two weeks in Cameroon and I asked for a meeting with the coaches and they were all there,” he said.

“Here I did already four attempts – I’m not blaming the coaches – four attempts, four times it’s postponed by the PSL.

“You asked PSL now to stop the league one week earlier to give [the players] off [and get no response]. I just have to do this in Cameroon [snaps finger].

“If it was for the national team, everything you wanted… I wanted a camp – ‘Ok coach, what do you want’. ‘I want a camp then to prepare’. We went to Equatorial Guinea to prepare for AFCON because we thought that was the best thing to do. No problem. ‘Ok coach, what do you want? Four days, five days? Ok’.

“I went with the team manager to Equatorial Guinea to look for the hotel, to look for the pitch, to look [for] everything. We came back, we said here that is what we want, that is what we asked. No problem.

“Here it’s totally different. There, everything moved when it was the national team. Here the national team has to move for the PSL. I’m very sorry but it is like that, there is no collaboration.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos guided Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title and he credits that to cooperation from that country's football authorities.

But the Belgian's working relationship with PSL clubs appears not so rosy.

He has had an exchange with Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki after he selected just one Amakhosi player in the September camp.

He has also blasted Chiefs and Pirates for not doing enough to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns whose dominance of domestic football is set to continue.

WHAT NEXT? It is to be seen if the PSL will heed to Broos' calls to suspend league action going into the New Year.

There is still time for the parties to discuss and find each other ahead of the Afcon camp.

If no agreement is reached, Broos will have to wait for PSL players to join his camp after overseas-based players.