The financial breaches attributed to Manchester City, known in the media as the 115 charges case, have revived speculation about the future of the club's most prominent stars. Chief among them is Norway's Erling Haaland, with sanctions looming that could reshape City's trajectory for years to come.

The case remains on a legal track that may take some time. City are expected to appeal any decision that does not go in their favour.

Sporting sanctions are another matter. A points deduction severe enough to threaten the club's Premier League survival has opened the door to a scenario in which some of the stars depart.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Real Madrid and Barcelona could enter a race for a number of Manchester City players if the sanctions hit the club's future. Josko Gvardiol, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Ayoub Bouaddi are among them, but Haaland remains the name attracting the most interest.

The Norwegian striker is tied to a contract with Manchester City until 2034. Reports indicate there is no clause allowing him to leave automatically if the team are relegated, which hands the English club a strong position in any negotiations. City also do not appear ready to give up their stars easily even if they face sanctions.

Barcelona or Real Madrid?

Haaland's name has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona for some time, according to the Spanish newspaper Sport, but neither club has yet made an official move to sign him.

At Barcelona, the Norwegian could find a suitable tactical space, especially with Raphinha able to play as a striker or a winger, and given the club's previous interest in Julian Alvarez to reinforce the centre-forward position.

Real Madrid look more complicated. Kylian Mbappe holds the striker role, with Vinicius Junior, Bellingham and other attacking options crowding the front line, meaning Haaland's arrival could require a redistribution of roles within the team.

Haaland's departure from Manchester City therefore remains only a possibility, tied to how the case develops and the wishes of player and club. Any major sanction against the English side could open the door to a different transfer market and once again place the Norwegian striker within reach of Real Madrid and Barcelona.