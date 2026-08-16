Rodri's move to Barcelona has sparked wide reactions in Spanish circles, after the player's destination shifted from Real Madrid, which had been viewed as one of the leading candidates to sign him, to their Catalan rivals, in a deal that observers believe could redraw the features of the competition between the two poles of Spanish football.

Joan Vehils, editor-in-chief of the Catalan newspaper "Sport", confirmed in an article titled "Barcelona already have what Madrid wanted" that Rodri's arrival at the Catalan club represents a heavy blow to Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder had been a candidate to strengthen the position that raises the greatest doubts within the ranks of the royal side.

Rodri does not merely represent reinforcement for a specific position, Vehils added, but rather a player capable of changing the team's entire style of play. He cited his abilities in achieving balance, orchestrating play and controlling the tempo of matches, elements he believes grant him a starting place in any major team.

According to the writer, Rodri's value goes beyond his usual roles in winning back the ball and building attacks. His influence extends to the team's character and its ability to dominate big matches, which makes the deal, in his view, of greater dimensions than merely adding a new player to Barcelona's squad.

Deco deserves great praise after his success in securing the deal, he felt. Barcelona's sporting director closed an operation that could mark the beginning of a new era within the club, as well as giving the team a strong boost in the race to compete for all titles.

The writer did not overlook the other positive developments within the team. He pointed to the continued brilliance of the young Egyptian forward Hamza and his ability to score, alongside the brilliance of Bassio, the new arrival from Bruges, who scored two goals during the preparation period. That boosts the sense of optimism regarding Barcelona's attacking options.

These elements do not resolve the issue of the out-and-out striker position, Vehils stressed. Barcelona still need to strengthen the role, at a time when a state of uncertainty surrounds the future of the Julian Alvarez deal.

Barcelona's moves in the transfer market, the writer considered, reflect a club possessing "more resources, more alternatives and greater ambition" compared to what it showed over the past years. Rodri's arrival represents the clearest embodiment of this shift.

Vehils concluded his view by stressing that the Rodri deal cannot be reduced to being merely a major signing, but rather it is a clear declaration of Barcelona's intentions. The club, according to the writer, did not just strengthen its ranks, but also succeeded in acquiring one of the best midfielders in the world, the very player who could have represented a qualitative addition to Real Madrid.