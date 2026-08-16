The deal is finally done: Rodri moves to Barcelona

Barcelona have completed the signing of Spain's Rodri, the Manchester City star, after a long period of back and forth, to bolster the Catalan side's ranks from the start of the new season.

The midfielder's future had been in the balance since the end of the World Cup, which Spain won and where he claimed the best player award, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona chasing his signature.

Real Madrid had initially looked the likeliest destination. Then, in recent days, the deal swung towards Barcelona.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the move to Barcelona is done.

Writing on his official "X" account, Romano said: "Rodri to Barcelona. An agreement has been reached for the Spanish midfielder's move from Manchester City to Barcelona."

He added: "Everything is done for the former Ballon d'Or winner. Manchester City have given the green light to the latest offer submitted by Barcelona."

Rodri will put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Barcelona in the coming week, running until June 2030, Romano continued.

"Barcelona have already begun arranging travel and medical examinations for both Rodri and João Cancelo," he explained.

Barcelona had pushed hard over recent days to get the deal over the line, tabling more than one bid to Manchester City. Some press reports put the latest offer at 70 million euros.

Rodri, who had one year remaining on his contract with the Citizens, was missing from Manchester City's clash with Arsenal in Sunday's Community Shield, which the Gunners won 3-0.



