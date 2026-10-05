"The deal is 100% done": Real Madrid fans receive good news

Fabrizio Romano has lifted the lid on the futures of several Real Madrid stars, with Thibaut Courtois, Arda Guler and Endrick all in focus as the Spanish club look to tie down their key men and sort out their squad in the coming period.

Guler's renewal is already done. Romano says the agreement is ready and only the official procedures and announcement remain. He confirmed the deal is "100% done", with the club set to stage the unveiling and take the official photographs.

Courtois tells a similar story. Both the Belgian goalkeeper and Real Madrid want to carry on together, even with his current contract running until June 2027, and Romano points out that the verbal agreement between the two parties is now very close to completion.

According to the Italian, Courtois will remain Real Madrid's goalkeeper in the 2027-2028 season and the one after, with the club closing in on the final official touches to the renewal.

Endrick's situation is murkier. He is tied to a Real Madrid contract until June 2030, yet he has struggled to earn enough minutes under Jose Mourinho.

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Offers to leave arrived during the summer window. Romano explained that Endrick fielded loan interest from Aston Villa, Roma and Milan, plus interest from Liverpool, but Real Madrid turned down every option, loan or permanent.

So much hinges on his game time between now and January. Romano points out that the Brazilian forward's future will largely come down to how much he plays, with Endrick set to keep working on his physical sharpness and on convincing Mourinho to hand him a bigger role in the side.