These days a goalkeeper fears more than just the opposition finding the back of his net. He fears his own team-mates' mistakes even more.

That, in a nutshell, sums up the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", hosted by the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia until 6 October.

Two own goals have already gone in despite only three matches being played. Only the opening match between Iraq and Oman escaped the curse.

Yousef Al-Haqan struck the first. The Kuwait defender turned the ball into his own net for Saudi Arabia's only goal in yesterday's match on Wednesday, following a powerful strike from Humam Al-Hamami.

Less than 24 hours later, Nader Sahl added the second. The Yemen defender tried to clear a cross for the UAE, only to steer it past his own goalkeeper with his foot.

Keep the own goals coming at this rate and the current edition could produce an unprecedented figure in the tournament's history.

The curse of the team-mate reared its head at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico too. That tournament saw 14 own goals scored, a record that beat the 12 registered at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

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