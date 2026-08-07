Portugal's Samu Costa, the Real Mallorca midfielder, has come within a whisker of becoming Al-Nassr's first signing of the current summer transfer window, following the end of the Saudi club's financial crisis.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" said, via its official account on "X", that the financial restrictions on Al-Nassr had been lifted, freeing the club to make signings for the new season.

The paper explained that Al-Nassr had indeed landed Samu Costa, making him the team's first arrival of the current summer transfer window.

Press reports revealed that Al-Nassr had struck an agreement with Real Mallorca back in July to sign Samu Costa this summer for 9 million euros.

But "the Global Club" failed to close the deal officially. The financial restrictions imposed on them by the Saudi League Association, brought on by the heavy debts weighing on their coffers, stood in the way.

Samu Costa solves a major problem for the capital club. He replaces Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who left Al-Awwal Park after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Al-Nassr begin the new season on Saturday 15 August, when they face Al-Fateh in the opening round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side are chasing back-to-back Saudi League titles after ending a seven-year wait last season. They also want to be crowned champions of the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in their history.