The crisis deepens and Flick is in trouble: Barcelona player to miss Alaves clash

Hansi Flick has been dealt a fresh blow ahead of Barcelona's clash with Deportivo Alavés at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday.

The Catalans are deep in a defensive crisis after a spate of injuries, with Xavi Espart already ruled out for around seven weeks.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the optimism around Jules Koundé's return at the start of the week has faded. The French defender's ankle has not healed enough from the sprain he picked up against Betis ten days ago, and he is now out of the Alavés game.

Koundé missed both of Barcelona's recent defeats, the 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and the 1-2 reverse against Real Madrid in La Liga, because of that injury. The plan had been for him to rejoin the group midweek and be ready to face Alavés.

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Things changed on Wednesday. He felt discomfort when pulling on his boot and trained away from the group. By Thursday, with the match looming, everyone agreed he should sit this one out. Forcing it risked making the injury worse.

With Eric García, Andreas Christensen and Xavi Espart all unavailable, Koundé's return mattered to Flick. Now he must take on Alavés with just João Cancelo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and Alejandro Balde as his only fit defenders.

One option is to shift Bryan Gil to right-back. Flick could also, though it looks less likely, deploy Rodri or even Frenkie de Jong at centre-back.

Álex Campos, the 18-year-old centre-back from the reserves, has trained with the first team in recent days and could yet find himself in the squad.