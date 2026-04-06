The controversy is flaring up again... Senegal is preparing for a legal move that could change the fate of the African title

More than two months after the conclusion of the most controversial final in the history of African football, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations crisis is back in the spotlight, this time via the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS); as Senegal officially prepares to appeal the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory by default.

A final that was never completed

The story began on a tense night in Casablanca, when the Moroccan and Senegalese national teams met in the final of the continental tournament.

The match, which was expected to be a footballing celebration, descended into crowd chaos following clashes in the stands and tensions on the pitch, ending with the Senegalese team withdrawing before the final whistle.

Subsequently, the African Union’s Disciplinary Committee decided to declare Morocco the winner by a score of 3-0, on the grounds that the withdrawal was without sufficient sporting justification – a decision that angered the Senegalese Football Federation and opened the door to an unprecedented legal crisis.

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The first appeal

Senegal lodged an initial appeal with the CAF Appeals Committee, demanding that the result of the match be annulled and the circumstances of the withdrawal be reconsidered, arguing that security conditions were not conducive to the completion of the match.

However, after weeks of deliberations, the committee upheld the decision to award the victory to Morocco, confirming that the withdrawal was decided by the Senegalese team itself, without issuing any guidance regarding the trophy, medals or financial rewards, as it considered these matters to be outside its remit.

Despite the decision, the African Union has not yet issued an official statement declaring Morocco the champions of the tournament, leaving uncertainty as to who the actual winner of the title is.

Senegal launches its challenge

After three weeks of waiting, the Senegalese Football Federation received the decision from the Appeals Committee, which legally allows it to initiate appeal proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

According to reports by the French network ‘RMC’, Senegal is preparing to submit its full case in the coming days, in an attempt to overturn CAF’s decision or at least have the result of the final reviewed.

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The Court of Arbitration faces a new test

So far, the CAS has not announced a specific timetable for hearing the case, but legal sources have confirmed that the expected decision will be final and non-appealable.

The Court’s Director General, Mathieu Reeb, said in an official statement: “We are aware that the teams and fans wish to know the final decision as soon as possible, and we will ensure that the arbitration proceedings are conducted in a timely manner, whilst respecting the right of all parties to a fair hearing.”

An imminent end to the most controversial final

With this development, the crisis surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final enters its decisive phase.

Whilst Morocco clings to the African Union’s decision awarding them the victory, Senegal is banking on convincing the Court of Arbitration for Sport that its withdrawal was the result of “force majeure” circumstances that cannot be ignored.

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