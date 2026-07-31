You can ask around all you like in the Netherlands, but nobody has compared Tim van der Leij to Erling Haaland so far. Yet when VfB Stuttgart signed the 20-year-old striker from RKC Waalwijk, reports claimed he was already being billed in the neighbouring country as "Haaland 2.0". That label existed only in the German media.

Granted, the physical similarities are not completely far-fetched. Like the Norwegian, van der Leij has a striking mane, which he keeps in check with a headband when he plays. At 1.93 metres, he is also only slightly shorter than the former Dortmund man.

Watch him in action, though, and another former Stuttgart player comes to mind far more quickly. Despite his imposing frame, the Dutchman stands out above all for his technical quality. Nick Woltemade is the obvious comparison.

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How often did Tim van der Leij score before his time at VfB Stuttgart?

Stuttgart paid 1.2 million euros for the forward, who has never played for a youth national team but has still risen quickly. PSV Eindhoven developed van der Leij for three years before he moved to Vitesse Arnhem, where he played between 2017 and 2025. There, he scored 25 goals in 59 competitive matches across the U18s, U19s and U21s.

Because Vitesse were on the brink of losing their licence last summer, van der Leij was available on a free transfer. Eredivisie-relegated Waalwijk took him back to his home province of North Brabant, where he made an immediate impact at the Dutch yo-yo club in the second division.

Waalwijk finished sixth and then missed out on an instant return in the play-offs. Even so, van der Leij played a huge part in getting them there. He scored 13 league goals and added four more in three cup matches. That return, along with his emergence as a regular starter, earned him a move to VfB, where he signed a contract until 2030.

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"Not logical": Tim van der Leij surprised by move to VfB Stuttgart

Initially, Stuttgart have earmarked him for the second team in the 3. Liga so he can settle into his new surroundings. Even so, the club announced his signing through the first-team channels, and van der Leij posed for photos at the contract signing alongside sporting director Christian Gentner. His role model now has to be fellow Dutchman Ramon Hendriks, who is represented by the same agency. The 24-year-old also started out with the second team two years ago before quickly becoming a regular with the professionals.

For van der Leij, the move to Germany is a major step either way. "Stuttgart II play in the 3. Liga, which, mind you, is also a strong league. At some clubs I will be playing in front of 20,000 or 30,000 spectators. Madness, isn't it? That's significantly more than on a Friday evening in Waalwijk," he recently told the Dutch football magazine Voetbal International.

Speaking there, the two-footed striker made it clear he was more than a little surprised anyone on the Neckar had noticed him at all. He used the word "bizarre" several times to describe his transfer. "To be honest, I didn't expect this step either, of course," said van der Leij. "From Vitesse's U19s to VfB in just one year - that doesn't exactly sound logical."

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What prospects does Tim van der Leij have at VfB Stuttgart?

That is why he even had doubts about whether to accept the lucrative offer at all. "I talked about it at home. Isn't all this happening a bit too quickly? Wouldn't it be better to wait a little longer? But it was such a great opportunity that I simply couldn't let it pass me by. Who's to say they will come back next season? I had to take this chance. That's how I felt about it."

His prospects in Stuttgart will be fascinating to follow. Sebastian Hoeneß gave him 45 minutes in the recent 7-0 friendly win in Balingen. After his first sessions with the first team, the Dutchman also looks very likely to travel to the upcoming training camp in Grassau.

One thing Hoeneß lacks in his squad is a tall, physically imposing centre-forward. Ermedin Demirovic is eight centimetres shorter, while Deniz Undav is 14 centimetres shorter than van der Leij, whom his former Arnhem coach Rüdiger Rehm described to the Heilbronner Stimme as a "machine".

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These are Tim van der Leij's strengths

Much like Woltemade once did, van der Leij dominates in the air thanks to his build. He can also lead the line well as a target man, holding up the ball and shielding it effectively. In the box, he showed real determination for Waalwijk and finished ruthlessly thanks to his excellent positioning, whether with his head or his foot. He also pressed convincingly. Tirelessness and energy run through his game.

"The crazy thing is that, as a little boy, I always told my father that one day I wanted to play in the Bundesliga," said van der Leij, who hopes that, "if everything goes well", he will "make it into the professional squad at some point": "Maybe even in a Champions League match. That would be really cool."

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Tim van der Leij at VfB Stuttgart: comparable situation to last year

For now, though, the road ahead is still a long one. Probably the longest of his career so far. Still, VfB are not ruling anything out either. That should feel familiar to van der Leij.

Waalwijk signed him as the second striker behind the established number nine too. Back then as well, the line was that van der Leij needed time and then they would see. Soon enough, there was no way around him and everyone was talking about him. Just not in Haaland comparisons in the Netherlands.

Tim van der Leij: career statistics