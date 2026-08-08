After two and a half years, the former Bayern Munich and Juventus defensive star has left OM, where he first worked as an adviser and then spent the last year and a half as sporting director. In an interview with the magazine France Football, he blamed the "mediocrity" in which the nine-time French champions and former European Cup winners were "sinking" for the breakdown in the relationship.

Back in February, coach Roberto De Zerbi resigned for the same reason. The mediocrity at Olympique was "unfortunately deeply rooted". Benatia had wanted to impose the standards he came to know as a player during his professional career in Italy and Germany, but he failed.





Coaches need to know "how to stroke their ego"

Speaking to the sports daily L'Equipe, Benatia focused in particular on the current generation of players.

The 39-year-old Moroccan's verdict was sweeping: they lack passion. A coach must "find the right approach to get through to them" and know "how to stroke their ego, then they are capable of running and scoring goals."

Take the issue on "too bluntly", and the response is: "Ah, what does the coach even want? We have a five-year contract, he'll be sacked in six months anyway!"

Benatia also said many of today's professionals lack both professionalism and any real awareness of their mistakes. "When you lose and it was your fault - regardless of whether you are the striker who misses a one-hundred-per-cent chance or the defender who loses sight of his man - how many of them actually feel guilty about it? They just carry on. Not all of them, mind you, but 80 per cent."





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Benatia: "With Pep we had 45-minute meetings"

Benatia also blamed smartphones and social media for many of the problems, and stressed that others in the game share his view.

"When I speak to sporting directors, it keeps coming up. It's a new generation," he said. Mobile phones mean "their ability to concentrate is very low, even in meetings", Benatia added, before recalling his time at Bayern Munich under coach Pep Guardiola: "With Pep, we used to have meetings that lasted 45 minutes. If you hold a 15-minute one today, you feel as if you had ripped their hearts out."

Born in France, Benatia also came through at OM. As a professional, he won titles with Bayern and Juve before ending his career in 2021 at the age of 34 in Turkey with Fatih Karagümrük. After finishing runners-up in 2024/25, Marseille, who finished fifth in Ligue 1, missed their declared target for the season: qualification for the Champions League.