Julian Alvarez is desperate to swap Atletico Madrid for Barcelona. Now his coach Diego Simeone has made his position on the Argentine's push for a transfer clear. Alongside the furore surrounding Rodri's impending move to Barcelona, the row between Atletico and Barca over Alvarez has become the dominant topic in Spanish football. Both clubs are digging in.

Speaking during a friendly against Manchester City in Seoul, Atletico coach Diego Simeone left no room for doubt. "The situation is very clear. The club have made a decision, which Miguel Angel (Gil Marin, Atletico's CEO since 2002, editor's note) explained very well. We are very happy with Julian. From a sporting point of view, we will help him continue to grow, continue to improve and give us again what he has given us over these two years - and that was a great deal," the Argentine made clear.

Chief executive Gil Marin laid into Barca at the end of June and said: "Barca are disrespectful towards us. They think they can do with us what they want. They think we are weak and stupid. But in truth they are simply showing the world an approach that defines them quite well."

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Atletico insist on Julian Alvarez release clause

According to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Barca sporting director Deco is already working on a targeted strategy with Alvarez's advisers to force the transfer through. The key part of that plan is for the international striker to make it clear to the Colchoneros hierarchy that he only wants to continue his career at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo reports that Alvarez plans to speak to Simeone in person after his holiday. In that face-to-face conversation, he is expected to explain to his coach and compatriot just how strong his desire to move to Barca is.

Still, Atletico's leadership remain unmoved by those manoeuvres and are refusing to negotiate. The capital club have already rejected an offer from the Catalans worth 100 million euros, as well as a bid from local rivals Real Madrid worth 150 million euros.

Instead, Atletico are standing firm on the contractually stipulated release clause of 500 million euros, a staggering figure that is not realistically within reach for any of the interested parties.