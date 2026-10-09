The selection of Spanish referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández to oversee the upcoming Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid has stirred up early controversy. Reports revealed his appointment for the match scheduled for 25 November at the "Spotify Camp Nou", the third season in a row he has taken charge of the fixture.

Writing in an opinion piece for the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", which is close to Barcelona, journalist Xavier Bosch questioned why the referee's name had leaked weeks before the showdown. The timing surprised him, with La Liga still in full swing and big matches to come before the Clásico, most notably Barça's fixture against Getafe and then Real Betis.

Bosch also turned to the expected reaction from the Real Madrid channel, which he branded "always biased" and which likes to air clips of refereeing decisions it believes have harmed the royal club.

Refereeing memories Barcelona will not forget

Barcelona fans quickly recalled the last two Clásicos overseen by the Spanish referee, the article pointed out, even though the Catalan side beat their rivals in both over the past two seasons.

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The writer dwelled on the meeting in Hansi Flick's first season, when Barcelona were close to securing the La Liga title at the "Lluís Companys" stadium in Montjuïc. Several refereeing decisions sparked widespread controversy, chief among them the failure to award a penalty for a handball on Aurélien Tchouaméni, as well as the disallowing of a Ferran Torres goal, according to the article's account. The match ended 4-3 to Barcelona.

Real Madrid, for their part, recall Clásico memories

Real Madrid fans hold different memories of last season's encounter, the article noted, a game that ended in a 2-0 Barcelona win.

That victory came through goals from two players who are no longer part of the squad, Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres. It gave Barcelona the chance to celebrate the La Liga title in front of their fans and at the expense of their traditional rival, a scene the article described as a harsh blow to Real Madrid and their then-coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Bosch closed by questioning the reasons behind picking Hernández Hernández for a third consecutive season, amid the controversy over his previous Clásico decisions, and whether his early appointment would ramp up the tension before one of the season's biggest games.