The British Prime Minister demands Infantino's head: his proposal is disgraceful and unacceptable

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham launched a sharp attack on FIFA president Gianni Infantino, branding his plan to open up the international body to private-sector investors an "outrageous proposal". Merely considering the scheme, Burnham argued, proves the Swiss is "the wrong person" to lead the global organisation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday during a visit to Sheffield in the north of England, Burnham said: "It was an outrageous proposal, and the very fact that it could be considered shows, in my view, that Infantino is the wrong person to lead the organisation."

A resounding resignation shakes FIFA's foundations

Pressure on Infantino is mounting from inside and outside FIFA. Carlos Cordeiro, senior adviser to the FIFA president, resigned from the global governing body on Friday in protest at the controversial plan.

Cordeiro, a former banker, did not hold back in his resignation statement. "Selling a permanent stake in football's most valuable asset to raise 4.2 billion dollars makes no sense," he said. "It is a mortgaging of football's future without any convincing justification."

Threats to boycott the World Cup

The protests reached beyond Britain and FIFA's corridors to the major continental confederations. UEFA threatened to boycott the World Cup should the plan go ahead.

The Asian Football Confederation joined the chorus of opponents on Friday, declaring that "any proposal that threatens the tournament must be reconsidered", a nod to the risks of opening FIFA up to private capital.

FIFA attempts to contain the crisis

Hours before Cordeiro's resignation, FIFA issued a statement on Friday morning in a bid to reassure the football community. "No one is selling football," it read. "This is something FIFA would never consider."

The statement did nothing to ease the anger against Infantino. He now faces the biggest crisis of his tenure as FIFA president, dogged by accusations of turning football into a purely commercial project at the expense of sporting values and the world's football heritage.

The coming days will prove decisive for the fate of this project. Questions are growing over Infantino's ability to keep leading FIFA amid such widespread rejection from every corner of the world game.