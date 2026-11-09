Barcelona teetered on the brink of collapse at a stadium that has rarely smiled on the Catalans. Then one man turned everything on its head. It was neither Lamine nor Raphinha, but Fermín López, the Andalusian lad who stepped out of the shadows to become the undisputed hero of the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Two goals past Oblak, a comeback from behind, and numbers that tell us he is already one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. Not in the future. Right now.

Fermín's night at the Metropolitano

Barcelona went into last Sunday's match against Atlético Madrid trailing and came out of it victorious, all thanks to Fermín's left foot.

His equaliser came after a quick one-two with an opposition player inside Oblak's area. Fermín then drilled a powerful low shot across goal, one that could be neither blocked nor stopped, dragging his side back into the contest before half-time.

The second was a classic Fermín signature. Setting off from deep, he latched onto a precise pass in behind from Lamine Yamal, raced clear one-on-one with the Slovenian goalkeeper and handed Hansi Flick's side the win.

This was no ordinary brace. It was the brace of a hero who rescued his team on one of the toughest grounds in La Liga.

The numbers don't lie

Opta's statistics confirm what Fermín produced was no fleeting spark, but a complete performance in every detail of the game.

The Andalusian was the match's most prolific shooter, firing off six shots, three of them on target, creating two chances and scoring twice.

He was heavily involved in the build-up too, touching 55 passes and completing 33 of 38 at 86.8% accuracy. Ten of those came in the final attacking third, and he added one successful dribble.

Defensively, he was no spectator. In just 77 minutes on the pitch he won one aerial duel, made one successful tackle, recovered three balls, won two fouls and committed three.

A breakout season

What Fermín López (23 years old) is doing this season is no ordinary development. It is a genuine explosion, according to an analysis by "Mundo Deportivo".

Having missed out on the World Cup through an ill-timed injury, he is making up for it with goals and decisive passes, and is on course to surpass all his numbers from previous seasons.

He already has eight goals this season, seven in the Spanish league and one in the Champions League, plus seven assists, five domestically and two in Europe.

Those numbers make Fermín the team's top scorer behind Raphinha (15 goals) and Lamine Yamal (10 goals), and its second-highest assist provider, trailing only Rocafonda (8).

No longer merely a handy substitute or a promising talent, Fermín is cementing his status season after season. He is becoming, if he is not already, one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, a player whose importance keeps growing at Barcelona and on the international stage alike.