'The biggest fraud I've seen!' - Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro in Instagram rant after Juventus star's positive Covid-19 test

The Portuguese tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 and it is uncertain as to whether he'll be available to face Lionel Messi and Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has posted an explosive rant on Instagram following news of the positive coronavirus test for the superstar.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo had tested positive for Covid-19 while he was away on international duty with Portugal, forcing him to withdraw from the squad and self-isolate.

A statement from the Portuguese football federation read: "Cristiano Ronaldo was released from training with the national team after a positive test for Covid-19, so he will not face .

"The international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

"Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon."

And following news of the outcome of the test, Katia Aveiro expressed her frustration on Instagram: "If Cristiano Ronaldo is the one who has to wake the world up, I have to say that this Portuguese really is an envoy from God. Thank you!

"I believe that, today, thousands of people who have come to believe so much in this pandemic, in the tests and the measures taken will, like me, see it is the biggest fraud I've seen since I was born.

"A phrase that I read today and that I stood up to applaud: 'Enough fooling the entire world'. Someone, open your eyes, please."

Goal can confirm that Ronaldo will travel to Turin later on Wednesday where he'll commence a period of quarantine, which will last for an initial 10 days.

That will mean the former and forward will definitely be unavailable for Juve's fixture against Crotone on October 17, while he'll also miss the opener against three days later.

Should he subsequently return a negative test, Ronaldo would be in a position to return to action in time for the Champions League showdown with Lionel Messi and Barcelona on October 28.

It will, however, depend on the period of time between testing and the meeting with Barca at the Allianz Stadium, with Ronaldo needing to be free of Covid-19 for at least one week prior to the fixture.

There may be a scenario that would see the 35-year-old return to action earlier than expected, if it is established that a positive test was a 'false positive' - where a number of subsequent tests return a negative result.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has since suggested that Ronaldo is baffled by the outcome of the testing, with the Juve forward having shown no symptoms despite returning a positive.

He told reporters: "He (Ronaldo) is managing the situation very well. He is in the room, saying he wants to play, he talks to us from upstairs [from his balcony].

"He is completely asymptomatic, he is okay, without any symptoms, he doesn’t even know what happened to him."