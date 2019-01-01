The Big Interview: Q & A with Maritzburg United's new signing Brockie

The Team of Choice hitman has revealed what contributed to his lack of game time at Chloorkop and has set his targets for his new club

New striker Jeremy Brockie spoke to Goal following his move from on Monday night, stating he is grateful to club president Patrice Motsepe.

After joining the Brazilians in January 2018 where he could not hit the back of the net regularly, the New Zealand international has expressed his delight in the move as he looks to revive his football career in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Moreover, the former SuperSport United hitman admits his playing style might not have suited what coach Pitso Mosimane demanded from his troops.

You will get an opportunity to reunite with former Auckland City teammates such as Dan Morgan at United. How do you feel?

It’s always nice when you go to a new club to see a few faces you recognise, having a fellow Kiwi there will help but also I’ve worked with Eric [Tinkler] before and know a lot of the other players from the battles on the field in the past.

You had a short spell under Eric Tinkler at SuperSport United, you will get to work with a coach you understand…what are your ambitions or targets for this new chapter?

Firstly I’m grateful to get an opportunity to do what I love and that’s being on the field and playing football, this brings a smile to my face and I’m very excited. I was with Eric briefly at SuperSport, so knowing how he works will help me settle quickly.

I want to work hard, try work my way into the starting 11 and once I get my chance I take it. And of course I want to do what I love doing and that’s scoring goals. Also, I want to contribute to achieving the clubs goals and targets.

What do you think has contributed to not getting regular game time at Sundowns?

Unfortunately, it’s just one of those things that can happen at a football club, I don’t think I suited the playing style. I’m just very grateful the president of the club allowed me to get out on loan. He sent me a lovely message wishing me all the best and said he’s looking forward to me scoring goals again.

Please sum up your stay at Chloorkop…was it the one you expected it to be?

When I arrived at the club, myself, the fans and the club had an idea of how it would look after my record at SuperSport and I don’t think anyone including myself pictured it would look like this 18 months later.

Like I said it’s just one of those things that happen in football all over the world and is unfortunate. Now I’m fully focused on getting settled here in Maritzburg and I'm looking forward to a fresh challenge and new chapter.