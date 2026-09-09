Just two clubs can still win the golden league in the Roshn Saudi League this 2026-2027 season, having gone six rounds unbeaten. Al-Ittihad lead the way.

Al-Ittihad have avoided defeat across the first six rounds, winning four and drawing two to sit third with 14 points.

They don't stand alone on that list, though. Al-Kholood joined them after beating Al-Shabab 2-1 today, Wednesday, in the sixth round of the Roshn League.

Across those first six rounds, Al-Kholood have won three and drawn three, one of the draws coming against Al-Ittihad themselves on the opening day, to occupy sixth place with 12 points.

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According to the Opta statistics network, this is the best start in Al-Kholood's history in the Saudi Roshn League. It beats last season, when they collected nine points after six rounds from three wins and three defeats.

Every other side in the Saudi Roshn League has now tasted defeat this season, including Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli. Only Al-Ittihad and Al-Kholood remain unbeaten, which leaves them as the only two capable of winning the golden league.

The golden league is the title won by a team without suffering a single defeat. Only Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab have managed it in the professional era, though "Al-Zaeem" stands alone in achieving it twice.