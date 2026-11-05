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FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

The best in the world settles his future officially: Harry Kane renews his contract with Bayern Munich

Transfers
H. Kane
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
England
Germany

The English striker puts an end to the speculation

Bayern Munich football club confirmed on Thursday morning that England striker Harry Kane, freshly crowned winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or as the world's best player, has signed a new deal to stay until June 2029. The announcement ends months of speculation over his future.

His previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season. Barcelona, Real Madrid and a host of other European heavyweights have all been linked with the forward in recent years.

Kane has collected two Bundesliga titles, one German Cup and two German Super Cups since arriving in Bavaria.

The numbers tell their own story. He has scored 156 goals in 161 official appearances for Bayern across domestic and continental competition.

Next matches
M05

M05

Bundesliga

07 Nov 2026

FCB

FCB

Kane told the club's website: "I feel at home with Bayern. I love the club and the city of Munich, and we have a great team and an amazing coach in Vincent Kompany. I feel proud to be part of this club, and my family is very happy here. I wanted to stay, and I am very excited about the future and want to continue winning titles with this great club."

Bayern president Herbert Hainer heaped praise on the striker: "He has become a very special part of Bayern's history. Harry Kane has exceeded all expectations in football, and has already earned a special place in the hearts of the fans as one of the most prominent sporting figures of our era."

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