"The best in Africa": Sundowns leaves Mendy stunned after Club World Cup shock

Mamelodi Sundowns stunned Edouard Mendy at the FIFA Club World Cup, the South Africans beating the Senegal goalkeeper's Al-Ahli side 2-1 in a clash they controlled from start to finish.

Mendy didn't hold back afterwards. He praised the level Sundowns had produced, hailing their strength and quality with the ball, even as Al-Ahli had travelled to South Africa hoping for a very different outcome.

"Sundowns is the best team in Africa, without a doubt," the Senegalese told television reporters after the match, generous words from a goalkeeper who had spent the night struggling to keep their attack at bay.

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He went further still. "Sundowns is one of the best teams I have ever played against," the Al-Ahli goalkeeper added, insisting his side had faced an opponent of genuine technical class who deserved every bit of credit for their display against the Saudis.

Sundowns arrived as champions of the Africa, Asia and Pacific title, a result that carries them into the next stage of the Intercontinental Cup.

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