Luis Enrique hailed the brilliance of Achraf Hakimi after the Morocco international dragged Paris Saint-Germain to a 5-1 win over Le Havre on Friday evening. The right-back scored three goals and set up two more in the ninth round of the French league.

The PSG boss called Hakimi a leader of the side and praised his knack for drifting into attacking areas to manufacture chances. "He is closer to a forward, and when we have possession of the ball he plays in advanced areas, but when we lose it everyone becomes a defender. He is the best right-back in the world," Enrique said after the game.

What impresses the Spaniard most is not the hat-trick itself. Enrique pointed to Hakimi's consistency and his constant readiness to help the team, which he described as hugely valuable to the Parisians.

Hakimi, for his part, refused to call the Le Havre clash the finest night of his career despite bagging his first professional treble. It was a wonderful evening, he admitted, but he has played matches that moved him more and carried greater weight.

The Moroccan star added that he was off to a fine start to the campaign, and that his contribution goes well beyond goals. His role shifts to suit the demands of each game, he explained, and he is happy with his form and keen to keep it going.

Fully recovered from the injury he suffered last season, Hakimi said he feels in excellent physical shape and ready for the road ahead. He also touched on his attacking role, explaining that he has played there since he was young, while staying mindful that his job as a full-back demands defensive solidity too.

Injuries to several key players do not land the extra workload on him alone, Hakimi stressed, but ask more of everyone in the squad. PSG are a complete team, he insisted, and the responsibility is shared.