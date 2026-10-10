The Bernabéu rises up: boos chase Real Madrid players against Villarreal

Real Madrid fans jeered their players off at half-time during Saturday's goalless clash with Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the eighth round of the Spanish league.

José Mourinho's side offered next to nothing going forward in a dull opening 45 minutes. They managed just five shots, one of which struck the woodwork, touched the ball only 17 times inside the opponent's penalty area and barely scraped past 52% possession.

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Madrid went into the match against the Yellow Submarine on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid in their last league outing on 20 September.

That was a second La Liga loss of the season for the Royal Club, following the 1-0 reverse at Real Betis.

The Royal Club's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras

Midfield: Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Jude Bellingham.

Attack: Yan Diomande, Kylian Mbappé, Arda Güler.

In a striking call, Mourinho left Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior on the substitutes' bench.



