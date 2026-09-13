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Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

The Bernabéu casts out Real Madrid: a full month away from the jeers!

Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Defeat, and no satisfaction!

Real Madrid are preparing for a run of matches away from the Santiago Bernabeu, after their home fixtures this season turned into a recurring test in front of their own supporters. Those fans have not hesitated to voice their disapproval with whistles, even though the team have yet to lose at the stadium.

Four matches at home this season have brought four rounds of whistles. It is a clear signal of how much the fans demand, expecting performances and results that match the club's ambitions.

An unbeaten record at the Bernabeu has not been enough to satisfy them. These supporters have grown used to wanting more from their players in every match, and with the scene repeating itself, home fixtures have become something like an ongoing psychological and technical test for Real Madrid.

A change of scenery awaits over the coming weeks. Los Blancos face Elche on Tuesday 15 September at the Martinez Valero, before travelling to Atletico Madrid on 20 September at the Metropolitano.

La Liga then pauses for the international break after the derby, meaning Real Madrid will be absent from competition until 10 October, when they return to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Villarreal.

LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

That leaves them roughly a month away from the stands that have offered continuous support, yet also carried whistles of disapproval in all four home matches this season.

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