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Ahmad Salah
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The Benzema exclusion case is not closed yet: Deschamps from the France national team to the courts

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The former France coach refuses to waive his right

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Days after leaving the France national team, Didier Deschamps is back in the headlines, this time over a controversial case that has been running since the 2022 World Cup. At its heart: the decision to leave Karim Benzema out of the France squad after his injury.

Benzema suffered a muscle tear in a France training session in Doha a few days before the tournament began, and Deschamps left him out without calling up a replacement.

On the face of it, a natural call from the France head coach. Well-known journalist Daniel Riolo read it very differently, attacking Deschamps and branding the injury a "false" excuse to keep the former Real Madrid star away from the national team.

Riolo then sharpened his attack by recalling that history bears witness to Deschamps' name appearing in "suspicious matters" such as the Valencia-Marseille case and the Juventus doping scandal.

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Deschamps was annoyed. He sued Riolo for defamation in November 2025, and the hearing made for a tense day, with Deschamps, France team doctor Franck Le Gall and national team security officer Mohamed Sanhadji all appearing as witnesses. Two months later the court cleared Riolo.

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The seventeenth chamber of the Paris Court of Appeal referred in its ruling to "Riolo's desire to damage his reputation", but considered his statements "unfair, but not defamatory".

Deschamps and his lawyer Isabelle Wekstein called that decision ambiguous. The French coach lodged an appeal the same day.

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Another legal confrontation between Deschamps and the RMC journalist now awaits at the start of next year, after the Paris Court of Appeal decided to refer the case to an appeal hearing on a charge of defamation.

Riolo's lawyer, Laurent Merlet, confirmed to Le Parisien that Daniel Riolo will be tried on appeal on a charge of defamation on 13 January 2027.

Read also: Juventus, Atletico and Liverpool fell into the trap: a warning to Barcelona before the Istanbul clash

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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