Real Madrid's trip to Real Betis in the fourth round of La Liga at La Cartuja threw up its first obstacle inside the opening minute. The ball rolled to Courtois's feet, and the Belgian goalkeeper turned to referee Hernandez Hernandez to point out it lacked air.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the referee made the first change of ball. It would not be the last. Moments later, a foul by Bellerin on Vinicius roused Guler's suspicions, and the Turkish midfielder picked up the ball to prepare a shot before echoing Courtois's complaint about the pressure alongside his Brazilian team-mate.

A quick inspection and a brief discussion followed, and the referee swapped the ball again before Jose Mourinho's side took the free kick. That did not settle it either. A throw-in just after the seven-minute mark sparked another grievance.

Denzel Dumfries was the one unhappy this time. He skipped the referee altogether and made the change himself on the touchline, taking the count at La Cartuja to three balls swapped inside the first ten minutes.



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