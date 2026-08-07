"The Ballon d'Or exposes the anticipated deal": Rodri ends the era of Real Madrid's dominance!

Was it an embarrassing administrative slip or a deliberate leak? The official Ballon d'Or account listed Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri among the roster of Barcelona stars to have won the prestigious award. Yet negotiations between the two clubs remain in their early stages, and no deal has been concluded.

A leak or a glaring mistake?

Rodri, one of the leading candidates for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, saw his name appear in an article on the award's official website and its social media accounts. The piece reviewed the history of Catalan club players crowned with the most prestigious prize in football.

Intriguingly, the article did not merely list the previous winners. It explicitly referred to Rodri as "a potential candidate to join this distinguished list", a clear hint that his move to Barcelona looks all but certain in the eyes of the award's organising body.

The list of Catalan legends

Which legends have worn the Blaugrana shirt and claimed the golden award? The controversial article ran through them all: Spain's Luis Suárez Miramontes, the Netherlands' Johan Cruyff, Denmark's Allan Simonsen, Bulgaria's Hristo Stoichkov, Brazilians Rivaldo, Ronaldo Nazário and Ronaldinho, Portugal's Luís Figo, Argentina's Lionel Messi, and France's Ousmane Dembélé.

A historic equalling of the rivals

Most striking of all was the suggestion that Rodri winning the Ballon d'Or in a Barcelona shirt would let the Catalan club draw level with traditional rivals Real Madrid on the number of golden awards claimed by their players throughout history.

So far, silence. Neither the Ballon d'Or organisers nor Barcelona and Manchester City have offered any official comment on this intriguing leak.