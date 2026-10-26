Luis de la Fuente, Spain's manager, has been named the world's best coach at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday.

De la Fuente saw off four heavyweight rivals for the prize: Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain, Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, Unai Emery of Aston Villa and Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich.

The 2026 World Cup sealed it. De la Fuente guided Spain to the title with a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final on 19 July, and that triumph proved the decisive factor in his award.

Spain's run through the tournament was extraordinary. They finished unbeaten and conceded just a single goal, blending defensive steel with a ruthless edge in the matches that mattered most.