'The ball went over my head!' - West Ham boss Moyes claims Man Utd equaliser should not have stood

Paul Pogba's goal was allowed to stand after a VAR review but the home side were convinced that the ball had crossed the touchline

's equalising goal against West Ham on Saturday should not have stood, says David Moyes.

After the Hammers took the lead in the first half with a Tomas Soucek goal, Paul Pogba's impressive strike from outside the box pulled United level in the second half of the clash at London Stadium.

But the goal had to be checked by VAR before it could be awarded as there was a suspicion that goalkeeper Dean Henderson's long ball forward had crossed the touchline and swerved back into play.

The equaliser stood, however, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team went on to win the game thanks to goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

The home side had plenty of chances to increase their advantage before Pogba struck and Moyes was left to wonder what might have been had the officials spotted the ball crossing the line.

"I thought we played very well tonight. The only reason we got stretched was a poor decision," he said to Sky Sports .

"The ball went over my head on the touchline, there was no-one in a better position to see it than me.

"The linesman is claiming he didn't see it. It was a poor decision. The ball was out of play, the players' reaction gives the best way to look at it and all our players knew it was out of play as well.

"[After that] we turned off. It really gave us a bad feeling from that disappointment.

"I am pleased the fans saw a performance that was very good, certainly for 60 minutes. Just disappointed we couldn't give them a result. I think we were really shook by the disappointment of the decision the linesman made."

He continued to BBC Sport : "If we get the second goal it changes the game. We opened up second half really well too. But then we got a decision that went against us. But when you get disappointments you need to recover quickly.

"Surely the linesman needs to look to see if the ball is out rather than an offside. I don't know who looks up and down the pitch then.

"When the game gets stretched it doesn't suit us. We did not get over the disappointment of an unfair goal. We tried to be more expansive and they caught us on the break."