The Awoniyi mistake Cooper must avoid against Crystal Palace

Should the Nottingham Forest boss start the striker against the Eagles?

Steve Cooper’s line-up to face Brentford last Saturday may have prompted a few murmurs at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest targeted back-to-back victories at the City Ground when they welcomed Thomas Frank’s Bees to Nottinghamshire. The West Londoners went into the game without an away victory in 2022-23, a run that had seen them fail to claim maximum points from six matches away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

That run extended to seven last week, with the eventual 2-2 draw with Forest extending that run.

Despite the home side getting more quality openings from open play than the Bees, the flow of the game meant Frank rued the concession of a late equaliser with his team throwing away their lead with what was effectively the last kick of the game.

“Yes, it’s a very tough game,” said a sanguine Frank after the game. “A beautiful game that gives so much joy as well. Right now, of course, it’s painful but the word I’m standing with is proud.”

For Forest’s part, there was a feeling of discontent after what unfolded. Despite their late leveller, it still felt like two points dropped owing to their overall performance and what they considered poor decision-making from the referee and the Video Assistant referee, with Morgan Gibbs-White strongly stating the home side were “cheated”.

While it was understandable and perhaps expected to feel frustration after the game, was Cooper ruing the decision to not start Taiwo Awoniyi?

The Forest boss’ chopping and changing has lessened as the season has progressed but he still seems to alternate his forwards game to game. After a hopeless performance at Arsenal the preceding weekend, observers probably did not expect to see Jesse Lingard and Gibbs-White flank Awoniyi against Brentford.

The Tricky Trees’ boss had retained the attack that started the game against Liverpool the previous week but was always going to face an uphill task at the home of the league leaders, especially owing to the side’s broader issues on their travels.

Forest had scored only once away from home and had let in 14 before the visit to North London. After the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Mikel Arteta’s men, that rose to 19 goals conceded from seven away matches.

The side with the worst away record in the division were probably not going to thrive at the home of one of two sides in the competition with an unblemished home record. In essence, Awoniyi’s performance at the Emirates Stadium should not have influenced Cooper’s decision when the Bees visited the City Ground.

Forest have picked up two wins this term with both victories coming on their turf. Their opening fixture on their long-awaited return to the top flight saw them claim a 1-0 success over West Ham United, while they picked up a memorable 1-0 victory against Liverpool to stun Jurgen Klopp’s crew.

Both fixtures were won by Awoniyi. Despite a mixed start to life in the Premier League, he remains their most reliable match-winner, and two of his three goals in the big time have won the Tricky Trees four of the 10 points they have claimed.

With goals at a premium — only Wolverhampton Wanderers (eight) have netted fewer than Forest’s 10 goals — and Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson the only Forest players to have netted more than once, leaving out the Nigerian against the Bees looked ill-advised.

The Bees had conceded nine times in their last two away games, losing 5-1 at Newcastle United and four at Aston Villa, and were there for the taking for a third away loss on the trot.

No other Forest player matches Awoniyi’s average shooting accuracy, with the striker’s 1.05 shots on target per 90 superior to any of his colleagues. Emmanuel Dennis comes in at second with 0.71 shots on target p90.

Awoniyi’s high-energy approach often means he seldom completes 90 minutes and it is unsurprising that the former Union Berlin frontman has been replaced on the six occasions where he was selected from the off.

Be that as it may, Cooper seemed to miss a trick by not starting him against a vulnerable Brentford side, due to his goal-winning contribution in 2022-23.

Crystal Palace are this weekend’s visitors, still pumped after beating West Ham United at the death to secure their first away win in the Premier League since April, but have looked laboured in away trips that have not been at the Etihad Stadium or Anfield.

Despite the broader limitations in his technique, Awoniyi’s inclusion gives Forest their best chance of winning for the third time in the big time and prevents Palace from claiming successive wins on the road.