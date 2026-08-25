The awaited deal: the secret behind Flick's insistence on signing the Bundesliga star

Castello Lukeba's stock has risen within Barcelona's calculations, after the French defender became the Catalan club's first choice should Balde leave during the current summer transfer window.

According to the British newspaper "The Athletic", Barcelona continue to monitor the defenders' market, with Lukeba among the candidates to strengthen the back line. The 23-year-old Leipzig defender, who stands 1.84 metres tall, has drawn the club's interest for several weeks.

Lukeba carried an 80 million euro release clause this summer, but the deadline to trigger it has already passed. His contract includes a fresh 65 million euro clause from next summer.

That situation could change if Leipzig agree to negotiate over Lukeba's departure during the current window.

"Sky Sport Germany" report that the French defender, if he leaves this summer, could cost far less than the 80 million euro clause.

Leipzig have shown a willingness to listen to offers, and the deal could land between 45 and 50 million euros. The whole process, though, remains tied to Balde's future.

Hansi Flick ranks among the most enthusiastic backers of the move. The Barcelona coach knows Lukeba well and rates his potential highly, valuing a defender who can play both centre-back and left-back.

Flick tracked Lukeba's development closely at Leipzig, where the youngster established himself as one of the brightest defensive prospects in the German league.

Left-footed and a product of the Olympique Lyon academy, Lukeba joined Leipzig in 2023 and quickly became a key figure for the German side.

His pace defending away from the penalty area, his ability to recover in open spaces and the quality of his distribution all match what Barcelona want from their back line.



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