Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed his club's determination to keep Argentine striker Julian Alvarez, despite the player's declared desire to leave for Barcelona. Cerezo insists the forward will win back the trust of the fans in no time.

Alvarez will deliver an outstanding season with Atletico, according to the president, who predicted the striker would change the fans' stance towards him in just two matches.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday evening's clash between Atletico Madrid and Malaga in the team's La Liga opener, and in comments highlighted by "Marca", Cerezo said: "I don't know now whether he will ask for an apology, but Julian is a wonderful person, and I am sure, indeed completely confident, that he will win the fans' love in two matches."

Atletico close the door on Barcelona

Alvarez announced his desire to leave Atletico for Barcelona during the World Cup. The Spanish club, though, will not budge, and continue to refuse to sell their striker.

Barcelona chased the player throughout the summer transfer window and lodged a single offer worth 100 million euros at the beginning of June. Atletico refused to give up their star.

Cerezo said: "I said from the start that he is not for sale. He is our player, and an important piece of our team, and that is why we want him with us, and we want him to stay, and I believe he will deliver a wonderful season."

He added: "Julian is a player at Atletico Madrid, he has a contract with Atletico Madrid, he trains with Atletico Madrid, and he is preparing to deliver a wonderful and outstanding season."

Alvarez absent from the league opener

Atletico may have settled his future, but the Argentine will not feature in today's opening clash against Malaga.

Coach Diego Simeone explained that the player has not yet reached the physical readiness required to play the match, leaving him out of a 24-man squad.

Atletico insist his absence has nothing to do with his future. The player remains part of Simeone's plans for the new season, awaiting the moment he regains his fitness and begins his mission to win back the fans' trust on the pitch.

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