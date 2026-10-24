Al-Taawoun fans have turned on Abdulrazak Hamdallah, their Moroccan striker, during the clash with Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Roshn League.

The visitors travelled to the Saudi capital on Saturday to face Al-Riyadh in the closing matches of the eleventh round.

Saudi journalist Nawaf Al-Oqail revealed what unfolded in the 65th minute, with Al-Riyadh a goal to the good. Hamdallah was the second protagonist.

Al-Taawoun's own fans were the first. They chanted at Serbian boss Vuk Rasovic to haul the Moroccan off the pitch, furious at his poor display.

Hamdallah had actually found the net in the first half, only for the referee to chalk it off for offside after a VAR check.

It is the second crisis the Moroccan has weathered at "Sukkari Al-Qassim" in the space of a week. He clashed with compatriot and teammate Ashraf El-Mehdioui in the previous match against Al-Qadsiah.

Hamdallah has featured nine times for Al-Taawoun this season, scoring four goals and providing a single decisive assist.