Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have entered a joint race to sign the young Dutchman Kees Smit, the AZ Alkmaar midfielder, amid mounting interest in his services from the major clubs of the Spanish league, according to Spanish press reports.

Spanish newspaper "AS" revealed that all three clubs are tracking developments over the future of Smit, aged 20, now rated among the most prominent rising midfield talents on the continent. Real Madrid look the most serious about landing him this window.

Los Blancos want a fresh reinforcement in the middle of the park, and Smit is held in high regard at the Bernabeu. Barcelona and Atletico, meanwhile, see the player as an investment project to build on over the medium and long term.

All this interest comes amid Smit's brilliance for AZ Alkmaar. He has turned heads with his technical ability, his knack for creating play and his control over the rhythm of matches, making him an increasingly attractive target for Europe's biggest clubs.

AZ Alkmaar have set his price at around 60 million euros, according to the reports. That figure is seen as negotiable next to the sky-high valuations flying around the market this summer, particularly with demand for young midfielders rising.

Boosting his chances of a move to Spain is his agent, the Portuguese Jorge Mendes, one of the most prominent representatives in the world. Mendes enjoys a strong network of relations with all three clubs, which could prove influential in deciding the player's next destination.

Real Madrid currently hold the advantage in the race, especially as they push to strengthen midfield. But with Barcelona and Atletico in the picture, the deal could turn into a fresh showdown between the three giants of Spanish football over a promising European talent.