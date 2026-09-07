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Al Hilal vs Neom: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

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The 50th blow: Neom reopens Al-Hilal's wounds against Al-Nassr

Al Hilal vs Neom SC
Al Hilal
Neom SC
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Arabia

A major shock

Al-Hilal suffered a heavy blow on Monday evening, falling 2-0 to Neom in the sixth round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Read also: Al-Hilal at the summit: blue winds destroyed everyone in the limited-millions mercato
The defeat cost them their comfortable lead at the top. Al-Hilal's tally froze at 15 points, while Neom climbed to 12, drawing level with Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr in second place.

According to global network "Opta", this was the 50th loss in Al-Hilal's Saudi Pro League history. It was also their first home defeat since a 1-3 reverse to Al-Nassr in April 2025.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Neom's win drags Al-Hilal's memory back to that Al-Nassr clash more than a year ago. Since then, the Leader had kept their record spotless in front of their own fans in Pro League competitions.

Ambitions of extending their record numbers took a fresh hit, too. Al-Hilal had chased a long unbeaten run for months, only for Neom to end it and land a historic victory over the Leader.

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