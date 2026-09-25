The 50 million euro deal that Paris Saint-Germain rejected for Ferran Torres

Paris Saint-Germain needed a striker to fill the gap left by Gonçalo Ramos, and they came close to another option before landing Ferran Torres. The Spaniard has hit the ground running, but Charles De Ketelaere has now revealed that the Parisians opened talks to sign him from Atalanta.

Ramos left for Milan this summer for 74 million euros, his role having shrunk to little more than a bit-part substitute. That exit sent PSG hunting for a new frontman.

Their choice landed on Ferran Torres. He arrived from Barcelona and made a flying start, scoring 4 goals in 5 Ligue 1 matches.









De Ketelaere, though, sat among the options on PSG's table before the deal went through. The Belgian confirmed as much in comments to the newspaper "La Dernière Heure", relayed by the French website "Foot Mercato".

De Ketelaere said: "There were interested clubs, but when you look at the transfer fees in the current market, it is not always easy to leave. I know that Atalanta asked for a large amount, and I believe it was around 50 million euros."

The 25-year-old Belgian striker added: "In the Premier League, there are several clubs capable of paying that amount, but that did not happen. I spoke with Paris Saint-Germain, but in the end they chose Ferran Torres."

He signed off by insisting he is content to stay at Atalanta, saying: "I am happy here. I know how important it is to be a key player, ever since my time at Milan. I would like to compete for titles one day, and I have that ambition, but I am 25 years old and still have time ahead of me."