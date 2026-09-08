The 100% deal: Messi invests his footballing legacy in the Spanish second division

The Argentine star has taken a fresh step towards cementing his standing as a businessman in Spanish football, according to a press report on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi has reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Eldense, one of the Spanish second-division clubs, the newspaper "Marca" reports.

Should the deal go through, it marks his entry into the world of Spanish professional football and strengthens a presence he built earlier this year by buying Cornellà, one of the Catalan third-division clubs.

He will take the club's shares in full, with no third parties involved.

Behind the project lies a simple wish: to invest his legacy in the game itself. This time the target is a club freshly promoted to the Spanish second division, based in Elda, in the province of Alicante. It sits close to Catalonia, where Messi plans to live once he retires from active football at Inter Miami.

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Completion is expected within the next few days, once the final legal and contractual procedures wrap up, including the financial due diligence. The Spanish National Sports Council must also approve the deal.

Eldense passed into new hands some time ago. An international investment group with Colombian roots, led by businessman Juan Carlos Trujillo, bought the club from Pascual Pérez in October 2015. Rumours in recent months also linked the Argentine Ricardo Beni with a takeover worth around 12 million euros. Now Messi's name has returned with enormous force.

On the pitch, things are grim. Eldense sacked coach Claudio Barragán last Monday, the first managerial casualty in the second division this season. The team has picked up only two points in four league matches and has yet to appoint a replacement.