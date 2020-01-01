Thauvin hails Pape Gueye after making Marseille scoring debut against Pinzgau

The 27-year-old has praised the Senegalese after his eye-catching performance in his first game for the Olympians

forward Florian Thauvin has hailed the club’s latest signing Pape Gueye after scoring on his debut against Pinzgau Saalfelden on Sunday.

The Senegalese delivered an impressive performance in the encounter, scoring his first goal for the Olympians to help them clinch a 5-1 victory over Pinzgau in a pre-season friendly.

𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗘 ! | #FCPSOM 1️⃣-5️⃣



Nos Olympiens débutent de la meilleure manière leur série de matchs de préparation avec une victoire face au @FCPSen 🔥



🖥 Rendez-vous mercredi 22/07 pour une nouvelle diffusion sur @Twitch du match face au SV Heimstetten ! pic.twitter.com/neY9CzZdh7 — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) July 19, 2020

The 21-year-old teamed up with Andre Villas-Boas’ men on July 2 as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Le Havre.

More teams

In April, Premier League club announced the signing of the defensive midfielder on a five-year deal only for him to make a U-turn.

A number of French clubs like Angers, , Metz and were reportedly interested to sign him before opting to join the Olympians.

After seeing his performance, Thauvin has praised the young midfielder and backed him to be a success at Stade Velodrome.

“He has shown the full extent of his talent. Now OM is something else. You have to work a lot, but I'm not worried about him, he will succeed here," Thauvin told L'Equipe.

Gueye started his career with the Blanc-Mesnil SF academy before joining Le Havre's youth setup in 2012 and was promoted to the first team four years later.

The midfielder featured in 39 league games for Le Havre, including 25 in Ligue 2 in the 2019-20 season before his departure.

Article continues below

Gueye has played for U18 and U19 but he is still eligible to feature for the national team, provided he agrees to switch allegiance to the West Africans.

He will hope to continue his fine performances during Marseille’s pre-season games to boost his chances of enjoying playing time when the 2020-21 season gets underway.