'That's nonsense' - Orlando Pirates refute Davids replacing Mokwena claims

The 34-year-old's interim manager's job seems to be safe despite the Buccaneers' struggles in the league this season

have refuted a report stating that Rhulani Mokwena is no longer in charge of the team.

The young tactician has been under pressure since he replaced Serbian mentor Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as an interim coach three months ago.

The Buccaneers succumbed to their second defeat to their arch-rivals in eight days ahead of the current international break.

On Tuesday, a source informed the Daily Sun that Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has taken charge of the Houghton-based side after Mokwena was told to stop training the team.

“Fadlu has taken over training since Rhulani was stopped from training by management after the Soweto derby, and the players were told that he had flu (influenza virus)," the source said.

However, Pirates' administrative manager Floyd Mbele has rubbished the allegations when speaking to the same publication.

“There is no such. That’s nonsense. The team was given off a couple of days due to the Fifa (international) week," Mbele said.

“He (Rhulani) was sick, and when you are sick do you force someone to come to training? You can’t force him to come to work when he is not well.”

Pirates are currently placed ninth on the Premier Soccer League ( ) table and they are 15 points behind the leaders Chiefs.

However, Mbele insisted that they are not panicking about the Soweto giants' struggles in the league.

“We are not in the worst situation than we were last season," Mbele concluded.

Pirates will be looking to return to winning ways in the league when they square off with at Orlando Stadium next Tuesday.