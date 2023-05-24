Thatayaone Ditlhokwe warned of what's to come at Kaizer Chiefs by former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana teammate

Veteran defender Thulani Hlatshwayo has grabbed the ear of his soon-to-be ex-teammate and given him a word of advice.

Ditlhokwe set to join Chiefs next season

Hlatshwayo speaks some wisdom to "TT"

Pressure awaits at Naturena for Ditlhokwe

WHAT HAPPENED: Not many teams take kindly when their player signs a pre-contract, particularly with their rivals. Kaizer Chiefs were irked in 2020 when their star player, George Maluleka did this and signed for Mamelodi Sundowns six months before the season ended. At that time, Chiefs were fighting for the league and Maluleka, a central figure in that quest, was frozen out by Amakhosi.

However, Chiefs moved in the same way towards Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who committed to joining Chiefs when his SuperSport United deal expires next month. Fortunately, "TT" committed himself to serving The Spartans until the very end, and this was because of the advice he received from his teammate.

WHAT WAS SAID: Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender, Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo grabbed the Botswana international by the ear and whispered words of wisdom.

"When I first heard about him going to Chiefs, I told him that he should give SuperSport what they have done for him because it was SuperSport who have brought him to this country.

"I told him to play his last games and give the team 100% because Chiefs would see him through SuperSport," said 'Tyson', after he was named SuperSport Player of the Season earlier this week.

He added: "There are a lot of things that are going to come his way, I have been there and done that. I told him that he had a solid season here at SuperSport but we see what is happening at Chiefs. They have signed a lot of players and tried different combinations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hlatshwayo has been under the spotlight many times in his career, having captained Bafana and also ending up as stand-in skipper at Pirates a couple of times.

'Tyson', however, had a horrible dip of form when he was with the Buccaneers, essentially failing to live up to his billing. He suspects that the same will happen to 'TT', who will be expected to perform wonders when he arrives at Naturena.

"I told him that the attention will be there because he is expected to change their fortunes, especially at the back with clean sheets. I also said to him I will always be there when he needs advice but as much as I can be talking to him and telling him what happens in those teams, he will be the one who is in there," said Hlatshwayo.

WHAT'S NEXT: Ditlhokwe is still under the employ of SuperSport and even though the season is over, he is expected to be part of all club activities until the end of June when his contract ends.