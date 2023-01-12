'That would be like cheating the game' - Orlando Pirates’ Monare not losing sleep over contract

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare has commented on his situation at the Buccaneers as he nears the end of his contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? Monare has entered the final six months of his contract and there has been no talk of a new deal. The 33-year-old was offloaded by Pirates before the start of the current season before the club made a U-turn and brought him back on a one-year contract.

As his future looks uncertain, Monare appears unfazed by his contract nearing the end and says he won't be forced to perform to earn a new deal. The midfielder has seen limited game time under coach Jose Riveiro with just seven Premier Soccer League appearances which include five starts.

WHAT MONARE SAID: “To be motivated is an everyday thing for me,” said Monare as per Sowetan Live. “I don't really have to wait for my contract to come to an end to prove what I am capable of doing. That would be like cheating the game.

“It's just an everyday thing, a weekly thing, where you always push yourself to be a better player than you were the previous day. As a footballer, you should be motivated every day, seeking improvement on a daily basis.”

AND WHAT MORE? Monare has warned against tampering with the current Buccaneers squad which he feels could disturb building a strong team for the future.

“Sometimes you focus on the results and do not look at the bigger picture,” Monare said. “Then you end up losing a team that might be dominant in the future. We must understand that we are a team that wants to find a new identity and that's going to take time and hard work. It's just a matter of time then everything will be fine.

“We are a squad that believes. We are a squad that wants to learn and we are a squad that wants to work and learn through the hard times. It's just a matter of time before we achieve great things.

“Success should be permanent as soon as we get it running in our veins. We should understand what it takes to win and how you come back after going through a rough patch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Monare is one of the experienced players in Riveiro’s squad. But he has found it tough this season with Miguel Timm performing well as a holding midfielder.

Unlike last season when Pirates used two defensive midfielders, Riveiro has been mostly using one holding linkman although he started both Monare and Timm in their last game against Cape Town City.

WHAT NEXT FOR MONARE: The Buccaneers are now preparing to host Golden Arrows on Saturday and Monare would be hoping for another start.