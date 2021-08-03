‘That weight has to go’ – Kaizer Chiefs’ Baxter on why Dolly missed Orlando Pirates clash

The new signing was among the players the fans expected to play for Amakhosi in the cup but he was not involved

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has blamed weight gain for the decision of not playing Keagan Dolly against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup.

Dolly, a Caf Champions League winner with Mamelodi Sundowns, is among the new signings at Amakhosi, as they strive to rebuild a team for the new campaign.

Despite arriving in time for the Black Label Cup, Dolly, who has also featured for French side Montpellier in 2017, was overlooked as Chiefs went on to beat their rivals 4-3 on penalties to secure the trophy at Orlando Stadium.

What has been said?

Baxter has now explained the absence of Dolly from the game by stating as quoted by idiskitimes.co.za: “Well I will be honest, we’re taking Keagan and we’re taking Keagan in a situation where he hasn’t played in quite a while.

“He’s had a period of inactivity that means he’s put on some weight and that weight has got to go.

“In the meantime, while he is doing that, he’s going to learn how we play. Keagan will be a better way, but if the players are playing like that, they are putting their hand up to say well Keagan when you are fit you have to throw your hat in the ring for a place.

“So Keagan is going to take a while, but I like Keagan Dolly as a player and when he is fit, he will give us another dimension.”

In a recent interview, Dolly explained what his reunion with Khama Billiat at Chiefs will mean for the Premier Soccer League side.

"I am excited about being here and starting my career with Chiefs. I am looking forward to getting in touch with teammates and coaches and getting down to business," Dolly said.

"I speak with Khama a lot and it is an exciting time to play with him again, especially after we had good connections when we played at Sundowns.

"We will bring what we have learned throughout a couple of seasons that we played for different clubs. We can come back, work hard for the team and score more goals as we encourage each other.

"I feel right at home because I know a lot of players that are part of the team. That will make me settle and work together.”

Billiat was involved in the game against Pirates but was pulled out in the second half after picking an injury.

