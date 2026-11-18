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Borussia Dortmund have addressed Felix Nmecha's controversial celebration internally and now want to focus on football.

Sporting director Lars Ricken told Sky he had held a "frank, private conversation" with the Germany international: "And that’s where we want to leave it. Please, let’s get back to football, ideally with a win against Gladbach."

Germany international Nmecha had "made it clear to us that, with his gesture, he did not intend to behave disrespectfully, discriminatorily or even in a missionary way", Ricken said: "We truly respect his Christian faith very much." But because Nmecha's crown celebration had led to "discussion and controversy" and people had felt hurt, it was "our responsibility to have that conversation with Felix."

BVB visit bottom-of-the-table Mönchengladbach on Saturday (3.30pm/Sky). Ricken said they are "hungry": "We want to give Bayern the feeling that they’d better win against Cologne the evening before if they want to stay at the top."

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Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga only on goal difference. The record champions face 1. FC Köln on Friday evening (8.30pm/Sky)