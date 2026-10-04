"Klopp has left him out a little for these two games, to see how the group functions without him," Ballack said on Sunday on RTL about the Bayern star, who against his will was not included in national coach Jürgen Klopp's second squad.

"That does not weaken him," Ballack stressed, however, during the build-up to the Nations League rematch in Greece, "and I also don't see anyone who could replace him at the moment."

Klopp is testing his options. "He is pursuing a two-track approach, and I think that's completely fine." Accordingly, the discussion is coming "not at the right time".

Meanwhile, Kahn still sees DFB captain Kimmich as an important player for the national team. After a change of national coach, however, everyone has to prove themselves all over again: "Everyone has to get the feeling that they have to earn their status."

Still, Kahn does not see Kimmich in an easy position, because he has "had the bad luck to play in national teams that were not particularly successful. For a leadership figure like Joshua, it is important that the others look up to him. And he lacks those successes for that. That makes his task particularly difficult. You have to ask the question: is that the optimal solution?"

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Is Kimmich world-class as a No 6, Michael Ballack?

Ballack also does not see Kimmich as beyond doubt. The 50-year-old sidestepped the question of whether he regarded Kimmich as world-class in the No 6 role, and explained that he rated the 31-year-old more highly at right-back, "with all his qualities, that's also how he developed. In that position, he was world-class for me."

Elsewhere, Lothar Matthäus sees Kimmich as "of course a starter if he produces the performance". If someone else, however, performs more strongly in the captain's position in defensive midfield, the record international said, "Kimmich will have a hard time". In the 2-0 win against Serbia, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof had impressed.

So far, Klopp has played down the discussion over whether Kimmich is still needed. He sidestepped the relevant questions during his press conference on Saturday. "I give up. Do what you want," he said.