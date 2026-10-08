Not so long ago, fans and pundits could hardly believe it when sporting director Max Eberl pulled Vincent Kompany out of the hat as Bayern Munich manager after an unparalleled barrage of rejections. The Belgian was still almost a blank slate as a coach, and just a few weeks earlier he had gone down from the Premier League with Burnley FC without a whimper.

After arriving in Munich in summer 2024, Kompany quickly silenced his critics with breathtaking football and charm. In the north-west of England, though, the mood has shifted drastically.

Burnley are still the definition of a yo-yo team. A little more than two years after the former world-class centre-back left, however, the club looks like a pile of rubble, both on the pitch and financially.

What happened to Burnley FC after Vincent Kompany’s departure

First, the context. After relegation in 2022, Kompany led Burnley straight back to the Premier League in emphatic fashion with a sensational and historic haul of 101 points. But the current Bayern coach could not stop the slide straight back into the second tier. That left predecessor Sean Dyche incandescent at the time.

The now 55-year-old, who won promotion twice with Burnley and kept the club in the English top flight for five seasons, fumed: "I think they got 24 points with him. They spent 150 million euros for that - and he got the Bayern job. I don’t know how that works! I wish it had been me. I wish I had left the club with 150 million euros of debt and then got the Bayern job. Anyway, life takes interesting turns."

Among others, Burnley signed Zeki Amdouni for the record fee of 18.6 million euros. It made no difference. With just 24 points, five wins and 24 defeats, and a goal difference of 41:78, they finished 19th in the end. One direct promotion later, even Kompany’s successor Scott Parker was unable, in Kompany’s defence, to prevent another relegation. Back in the second-tier Championship, Kompany’s compatriot Nicky Hayen was supposed to press the lift button upwards this season.

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Burnley FC currently the worst team in the Championship

Instead, the lift in Burnley is heading even further down, into sporting no man’s land. The reality is brutal: bottom of the table instead of the promotion places. After eight matchdays, the club sit bottom with a meagre four points as the league’s only winless team. With 17 goals conceded, Burnley also have the worst defence in the league together with Norwich City.

Former Karlsruhe goalkeeper Max Weiß started the season as No. 1 but has since lost his place. Captain Kyle Walker was recently banished to the bench. Yet the hoped-for response never came in the clash with Derby County before the XXL international break.

The 1-1 was already their fourth draw of the still young season. The declared goal of immediate promotion is drifting further and further away. After all, no club have ever won promotion from the Championship after failing to record a win in their first eight matches. "That’s hard to take," Hayen said after the final whistle: "It’s frustrating."

Worse still, Hayen, who only took over the team 29 days before the first competitive match after quite successful years at Club Brugge, winning the league title and cup, has already spoken openly about a possible dismissal. "I know how football works, but I have also said that there are many reasons, and you can take that into account or not," he told BBC Radio Lancashire, adding: "I know that I’m responsible for it and if they decide that it’s not good enough, then we will see."

For now, despite the highly likely absence of the usual yo-yo effect this time, Hayen will stay. The alarm bells are ringing when it comes to the bank balance too. The BBC recently chose a fitting metaphor: "The problem with yo-yos is that you don’t get them back when the momentum reverses and the string goes slack." At the same time, the word "slack" also fits the club’s financial leverage. Burnley are a long way from being able to correct their sporting imbalance with high-profile transfers in the winter.

Huge mountain of debt! Why Burnley FC are financially finished

Primarily responsible for that is Alan Pace. The American took over Burnley in December 2020 with his investment company ALK Capital. He financed the purchase with loans. As a result, a large part of the financial burden sits on the club itself, and relegation has made that burden enormous because income is far lower than in the Premier League. According to information from the Guardian, the current mountain of debt amounts to the equivalent of more than 165 million euros. In the course of the takeover, the company is also said to owe the club another 94 million euros.

Little wonder Pace faced abusive chants from fans at the most recent home games. Chief executive James Holroyd, who once worked at Adidas and Manchester United, has already pulled the ripcord and announced his resignation after just 15 months in office. Amid the unrest over failures in financial planning, Burnley depend on transfer income. Overall, players were sold in the summer for around 124 million euros, including Maxime Esteve to RB Leipzig, while new signings arrived for the comparatively low sum, by English standards, of just over 53 million euros.

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Jamie Vardy transfer no more than a sticking plaster

Nowhere is the imbalance in Burnley’s squad clearer than up front. The 20 million euro sale of Zian Flemming to Ipswich Town, who scored 11 goals last season despite relegation and had already netted twice in the Championship after two matchdays, was not reinvested. Instead, 19-year-old Dastan Satpaev arrived on loan from Chelsea FC and the previously clubless Jamie Vardy shortly before the transfer window closed.

The glorious days of the legendary goalscorer who once fired Leicester City to a sensational league title are long gone. The signing is, at best, a sticking plaster. So far, the 39-year-old veteran has made only two brief substitute appearances without scoring.

One statistic offers at least some hope in the battle to stay up: of the previous 10 teams who were still winless after eight matches, seven ultimately still survived. Relegation to the third-tier League One would probably represent the worst-case scenario for Burnley in every respect.

Burnley FC in last place: current Championship table