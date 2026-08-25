Roma rounded off matchday one with a 4-0 win over AC Florence on Monday evening. Malen scored the first three and, in the process, moved past a club legend.

The striker, who initially joined Roma on loan from Aston Villa at the start of the year, has now scored 17 goals in his first 19 Serie A appearances. According to data provider Opta, no Roma player since the 1994/95 season has scored more often after that many league matches, not even club legend Gabriel Batistuta. The former Argentine world-class striker had, accordingly, found the net "only" 15 times in his first 19 Serie A matches for the Giallorossi.

Batistuta, incidentally, drove Roma to what remains the last of their three Italian league titles in 2001. It is, of course, still far too early for those kind of dreams, but the start to the new season was promising. Above all, that was down to Malen and his perfectly complementary attacking partner Paulo Dybala.

Paulo Dybala set up all three of Donyell Malen's goals

Dybala created all three for the Dutchman. Malen opened the scoring in the 27th minute, then struck twice more after the break in the 52nd and 60th minutes. Niccolo Pisilli wrapped up the 4-0 win in the 86th minute.

Malen's first goal stood out. Cutting in from the right, Dybala went on an irresistible solo run, beat several opponents as he surged into and through the penalty area, then picked out Malen. On the edge of the six-yard box, he sent Florence defender Dodo the wrong way with his heel before coolly slotting home with his left foot.

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"Malen cannot be stopped - what a spectacle," the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera wrote in praise of the 27-year-old afterwards. "This is a joke. The guy is absolutely unbelievable. He's just carrying on where he left off last season," enthused DAZN commentator Mario Rieker after Malen's second goal of Monday evening. Roma fans at the Olimpico then gave the former Dortmund man a standing ovation and frenzied chants when he went off in the 68th minute.

Donyell Malen has found great happiness at Roma

At Roma, Malen appears to have found complete happiness. He left BVB for Aston Villa at the start of 2025 after three and a half years for a transfer fee of 25 million euros, but did not become a regular starter there and left the Premier League again just a year later. In January 2026, Roma initially signed the Dutch international on loan and it clicked immediately. Malen played a major part in coach Gian Piero Gasperini's side eventually finishing third last season and qualifying for the Champions League again for the first time since 2018. Roma then signed Malen permanently via a purchase option, with a contract until 2030, and paid a total of 27 million euros to Aston Villa in transfer fees.

Across all competitions, Malen has already scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 21 competitive appearances for Roma so far. Roma captain Bryan Cristante also reserved special praise for him and Dybala: "When they are on it, they make the difference. We hope they carry on like this for as long as possible," the midfielder told DAZN after the successful opening match.