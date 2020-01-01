That 6-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns influenced my move to Orlando Pirates - Mokwena

The Soweto-born mentor admits it was painful watching the club he grew up supporting lose by a huge margin to the Brazilians in 2017

Rhulani Mokwena has revealed the thought of joining from crossed his mind six months before his actual move to Mayfair.

According to Mokwena, the 6-0 loss Pirates suffered at the hands of the Brazilians in February 2017 was the turning point and motivation for him to want to help them return to their glory days.

The 35-year-old mentor said while he was on the Sundowns bench as Pitso Mosimane's assistant on the day, he couldn't enjoy the victory because of the bond he had with the Sea Robbers.

"I remember when I was at Sundowns. The game that made me think that 'no man, Pirates need our help' was when Pirates lost 6-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns. That's when things started taking another direction," said Mokwena on Lesedi FM.

He went further to state the bond didn't start when he became a coach but way back from the days of Eric Sono, Julius Sono to Jomo Sono who all played for the Soweto giants.

"I couldn't enjoy that victory because as a young boy, even my entire family played for Orlando Pirates. I mean, my grandfather [Eric Sono] played for Pirates, my father [Julius Sono] played for Pirates and my uncle [Jomo Sono] played for Pirates."

"So, for a club that was close to my heart and close to our family's hearts, when we beat them 6-0, it was very painful. It was a bittersweet result," he said.

"It was the result that was very good but also with the circumstances around such a big institution falling from grace; you could understand that maybe we needed to come through and try to help the club and that was the motivation to go to Pirates apart from the responsibility to appease my family," added Mokwena.