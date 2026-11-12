Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Nicolo Tresoldi is enjoying another outstanding season at Club Brugge, and clubs are taking notice. A winter transfer had recently seemed out of the question. Now it appears to be on the cards.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Club Brugge are prepared to let their top striker leave at the turn of the year after all, but only if an offer of €60 million arrives. Reports had recently put the asking price at €50 million, though that was for a move next summer.

The Italian sports newspaper also suggests Tresoldi's next club has been decided. On Wednesday, Gazzetta had already reported that AC Milan wanted to move for him in the winter despite comments an unnamed senior Club Brugge official made to Het Nieuwsblad.

Asked about Tresoldi and a possible winter transfer, the Club Brugge board member said the 22-year-old was "not for sale" and that offers in January were therefore "completely irrelevant". Gazzetta reported, however, that Tresoldi was "just waiting for a call" from the Rossoneri: the German-Italian has dreamed of a move to Milan since childhood.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He fell in love with Kaka, Inzaghi and Pato – and it was impossible to talk him out of it," his father Emmanuele recently told Gazzetta dello Sport, adding: "His dream is to wear the AC Milan shirt." That wish is reportedly one reason Milan's top executives have taken charge of pursuing the sought-after forward.

Related Topics

After a strong debut season in which he contributed to 31 goals in 58 appearances, Tresoldi is excelling again in his second year in Belgium, with eight goals in 11 league matches. His Champions League performances have been particularly impressive. He has five goals in four matches, including a historic hat-trick against Inter Milan.

Are Bayern Munich also interested in Tresoldi?

Last summer, Tresoldi was already attracting interest from a long list of high-profile clubs. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were linked with moves for him, while Borussia Dortmund were repeatedly named as potential buyers.

Advertisement

More recently, tz and Münchner Merkur reported that Bayern Munich had their eye on the Germany under-21 international and had sent scouts to Belgium several times. Although Harry Kane only recently extended his contract until 2029, Bayern reportedly see Tresoldi as a potential "second weapon" at centre-forward alongside the exceptional player from England.

Both sides, though, have reason to question whether a move to Munich would make sense for Tresoldi. At his age and stage of development, he needs playing time at the highest level. Leaving the Belgian league would make sense, but Bayern Munich may not. Kane is almost never injured and would be the established first choice in most matches, while competition for the other attacking positions is exceptionally strong.

Advertisement

In any case, Bayern's transfer priority next summer is reportedly a reliable alternative to Luis Diaz on the left wing. They do, though, lack a genuine number nine besides Kane.

Coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl stressed after last summer's transfer window that newly signed Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry, both currently out injured, could fill in if Kane could not play. That is another reason to doubt Bayern would enter an expensive bidding contest for Tresoldi, especially with his choice of next club apparently already settled.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Germany or Italy: which national team will Tresoldi play for in future?

Tresoldi has yet to decide which national team he will represent. The 22-year-old, who moved from Hannover 96 to Brugge only in July 2025 for a reported €7.5 million, first wants to pursue the European Championship title in Serbia and Albania with Germany's under-21 team. He is expected to make his decision after that.

Born in Cagliari, Tresoldi moved to Germany with his parents as a teenager for work-related reasons. He is eligible to play for Italy and Germany, as well as Argentina, his mother's home country. But the contest for his future services appears to be between the DFB and the Italian federation.

Advertisement

On that subject, national team coach Roberto Mancini recently confirmed that he and technical director Claudio Ranieri are pursuing Tresoldi intensively. "I have spoken to Tresoldi, and Ranieri has spoken to him too," Mancini said, adding: "I think he has to feel the desire to play for Italy. He was born in Italy, just like his father, who became European champion with the under-21s. I believe there is a chance he will choose the Azzurri." Mancini added: "He knows he can be an important player for us."

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has also spoken to Tresoldi several times, but the striker has put off making a decision. "My heart is a bit 50:50 Italy and Germany," he said in September. Tresoldi wants to continue playing for the DFB team until the under-21 European Championship in summer 2027, with a final decision to follow only then.